JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.59

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 284732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

JBS Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. JBS had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 0.56%.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

