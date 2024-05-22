ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ZIM stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. 6,777,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,542. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.64. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 52.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. Analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

