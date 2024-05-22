ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of ZIM stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. 6,777,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,542. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.64. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 52.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. Analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.