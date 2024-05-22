Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. 120,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

