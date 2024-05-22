Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ FGFPP traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. Fundamental Global has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.19.

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

