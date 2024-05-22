Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Fundamental Global Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FGFPP traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. Fundamental Global has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.19.
Fundamental Global Company Profile
