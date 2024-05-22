Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 179.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,915. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.