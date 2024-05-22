Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 179.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.
Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:COLD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,915. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
