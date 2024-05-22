First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.02

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 20512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMLP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 302.5% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 709,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,961,000 after purchasing an additional 533,454 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,735,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,308.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 292,142 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2,485.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 224,874 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,296,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 213,239 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.