Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.77

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 182472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $934.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 182,650 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

