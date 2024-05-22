Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $269.50

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 269.50 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 269.35 ($3.42), with a volume of 463961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.41).

Witan Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 253.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 240.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

Witan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,142.86%.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.