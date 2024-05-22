Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.33

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.33 and last traded at $51.32, with a volume of 3776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXF. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.