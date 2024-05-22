iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.49

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 12403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

