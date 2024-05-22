Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.07

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 75078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,862,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.