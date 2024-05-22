First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.63

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIVGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.63 and last traded at $72.59, with a volume of 13388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.06.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,043,000 after buying an additional 99,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,082,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 242,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 320,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

