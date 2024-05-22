First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.63

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.63 and last traded at $72.59, with a volume of 13388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.06.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,043,000 after buying an additional 99,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,082,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 242,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 320,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

