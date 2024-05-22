First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.63

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.63 and last traded at $72.59, with a volume of 13388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.06.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
