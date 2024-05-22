Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.00

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 82100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Semrush Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Semrush

In related news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $123,018.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 265,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,943.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Semrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 276,136 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $4,194,505.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,826,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $123,018.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 265,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,943.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,833 shares of company stock worth $6,128,273. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Semrush by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 61.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

