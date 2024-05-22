Delta Asset Management LLC TN Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 2.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $21,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,798,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,158,000 after buying an additional 1,263,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,927,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,703,041,000 after purchasing an additional 516,427 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,192,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,342,503,000 after buying an additional 512,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,139,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $553,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $234.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,771. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

