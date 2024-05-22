Oxler Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,314 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CMS traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $61.84. 1,967,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,447. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

