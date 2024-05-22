Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.43. 1,690,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.89.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

