Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of International Paper by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,348. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of IP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. 7,309,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,769. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

