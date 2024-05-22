Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of International Paper by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,348. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on IP
International Paper Price Performance
Shares of IP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. 7,309,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,769. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Paper Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.
About International Paper
International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Paper
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Trading Halts Explained
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.