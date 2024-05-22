Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.34. 16,523,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,533,717. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.