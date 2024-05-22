Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.5 million-$113.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.0 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.410-0.430 EPS.

Zuora Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,895. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZUO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZUO

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.