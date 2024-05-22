Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Cap of $256.98 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $256.98 million and $8.72 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00057371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00018508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,119,800,464 coins and its circulating supply is 864,122,384 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

