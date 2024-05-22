Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. 7,249,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,057,517. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

