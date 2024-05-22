10,656 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.3% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $201.44. 6,483,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average is $166.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $203.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.