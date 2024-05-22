Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 465 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $310,102,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45,426.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,429,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,946 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,305 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $99,676,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,288,000 after buying an additional 776,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,855 shares of company stock valued at $84,490,750. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.8 %

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.19. 4,461,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,439. The stock has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.74. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

