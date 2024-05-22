The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 61,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

Shares of SO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.69. 3,314,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,550. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $80.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

