Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,636 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,273,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,158,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.