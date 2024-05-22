Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,119. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

