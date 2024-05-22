Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,797,000 after buying an additional 223,206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4,726.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 207,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,747,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,852,398. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

