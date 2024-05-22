Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.30. 375,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,077. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $191.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.93 and its 200 day moving average is $171.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

