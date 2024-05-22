Fidelity National Financial Inc. Has $190.22 Million Stock Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Fidelity National Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the quarter. Alight accounts for 3.4% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $190,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 323,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 144,573 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 196,160 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Alight by 387.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 385,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 306,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Alight Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,779,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,655. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,029 shares of company stock worth $12,385,217. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

