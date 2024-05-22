Oxler Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,126 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.4% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $487.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,370. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $488.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.