Oxler Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.69. 555,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.13 and a 200-day moving average of $465.06. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

