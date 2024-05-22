Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.3% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.4% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. HSBC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $590.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,439. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a market capitalization of $225.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $576.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

