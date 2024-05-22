Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $78,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.38. 32,426,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,396,871. The company has a market cap of $166.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

