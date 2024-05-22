Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769,985 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Medtronic worth $617,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,639 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,356,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $85.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,068. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

