Insider Selling: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Director Sells 26,625 Shares of Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,679,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.40.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7897465 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.90.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

