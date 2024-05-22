Insider Selling: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Director Sells 26,625 Shares of Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,679,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.40.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7897465 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.90.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
