EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.12 million. EnerSys also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.55-8.95 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. 280,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

