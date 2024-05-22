e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.63. 2,577,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.38. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.46.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

