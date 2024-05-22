Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.09. 3,882,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

