Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.3% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 143,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.77. 1,903,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,002. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

