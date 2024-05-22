Alpha Family Trust Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

American Express Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE AXP traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,318. The stock has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

