Alpha Family Trust Makes New $222,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Up 2.6 %

PCAR stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

