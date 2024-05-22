Alpha Family Trust Acquires Shares of 5,240 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,240 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,109,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,710. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

