Alpha Family Trust Buys Shares of 460 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $334,072,000 after purchasing an additional 249,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $23.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.63. 8,901,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.74 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.59.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

