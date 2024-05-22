Alpha Family Trust Takes $225,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. 6,247,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

