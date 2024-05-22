Alpha Family Trust Acquires Shares of 3,690 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,411,000 after acquiring an additional 305,798 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after acquiring an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,400,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.19. 7,145,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

