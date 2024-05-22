Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/20/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock.
Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SRPT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.30. The company had a trading volume of 723,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,976. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,166.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $150.16.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.
