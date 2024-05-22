Central Valley Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,334 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $311.78. The company had a trading volume of 920,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
