Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $397.61 and last traded at $395.74. 20,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 242,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $393.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.00.

Medpace Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,236 shares of company stock valued at $59,626,117 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,252,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Medpace by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

