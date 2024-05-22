UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 1,055,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,080,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

