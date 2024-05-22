Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.16 and last traded at $100.69. Approximately 179,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,669,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 688,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

